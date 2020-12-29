Bulgaria: Manolova and Poisonous Trio Will Run for Election Together

Maya Manolova and Nikolay Hadzhigenov signed an agreement to run together for the parliamentary elections next year. Thus, the partnership obetween the Stand up.BG platform and Poisonous Trio becomes official. During the event, two of the three informal organizers of the anti-government protests were absent - PR expert Armand Babikyan and sculptor Velislav Minekov. Hadzhigenov and Manolova said that this is not a problem because the two are representatives of the individual formations.

"Against us stands something big, rich, retrograde, with gold bars and bundles of money," Manolova put forward as an argument for the unification, expectedly quoting the name of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. With this rhetoric, Nikolay Hadzhigenov also defended the new alliance, defining his political opponent as "a huge mastodon, full of billions, with gold bars, lot of power and corruption."

Stand up.BG and the "Poisonous Trio" promise to run with common voting papers, but the criteria for those who can be entered are not yet known. According to Maya Manolova, the announcement will be made shortly.

The new union has not specified at this stage as what party they will register to take part in the elections. The partner network of Manolova (former BSP MP) includes Tatyana Doncheva, who is the leader of Movement 21, Nastimir Ananiev, who is a former MP from the Reformist Bloc and now chairman of the Volt party, Dimitar Delchev from the Movement Bulgaria of Citizens (DBG) and also a former member of the Reformist Bloc. Some of those listed also attended the media event for the signing of the agreement with the Poisonous Trio.

Commenting on the goals set by Stand up.BG and Poisonous Trio Maya Manolova listed: ensuring fair parliamentary elections with an emphasis on the parallel census: "We have a principled agreement with the party of Slavi Trifonov and I hope that in the coming weeks we will achieve one with Democratic Bulgaria for common supervision over elections and for a parallel counting of the parliamentary vote", says Maya Manolova.

As part of the agreement between "Stand up.BG" and the "Poisonous Trio" Manolova also quoted efforts for winning a political majority and a common management platform.



