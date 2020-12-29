Global Airlines Suffer Great Losses Owing to Coronavirus Pandemic

By the end of 2020, the losses of global airlines due to the coronavirus pandemic may amount to about $160 billion. The president of Boeing for Russia and the CIS Sergey Kravchenko expressed his opinion in an interview with the TV channel "Russia 24".

"I think airlines will lose money. This year they will lose about $160 billion," he said.

According to Kravchenko, due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines use only 50% of their capacity.

Previously, the Federal Air Transport Agency provided Russian airlines with compensation for the reduction of passenger traffic against the background of the pandemic worth of 13.6 billion rubles from a possible revenue of 20.95 billion rubles, and for airports – 9.1 billion rubles from 10.9 billion rubles. /BGNES and TASS