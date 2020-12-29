Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Entire Country, Strong Wind

Code yellow for strong winds is declared today in almost the entire country. That's what the weather service reports.

The code is not valid only for the regions of Vidin, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Sliven and Stara Zagora.

Overnight and tomorrow only on the northern mountain slopes strong southerly winds will blow with gusts of 20-22 m/s. In the evening, the wind will temporarily subside.

We remind that yesterday code yellow wind was declared for 23 regions of the country.

Over the northwest and mountainous regions there will be light rainfalls.

The warm spell will persist. Maximum temperatures will be between 13 and 18 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than average for December.

No significant changes are expected in the next 24 hours.

 

