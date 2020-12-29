Bulgaria: Tripartite Cooperation Council Convenes Extraordinary Meeting Online
The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will hold an extraordinary online meeting today. The social partners will discuss the extension of the 60/40 payroll support measure. The information about the extension of this measure aimed at giving a helping hand to businesses hit by coronavirus crisis was made public last week after a meeting with the prime minister. It is planned to keep this anti-crisis program in effect till September 2021. Up to now BGN 627 million was paid to companies under it which enabled them to keep intact 250,000 jobs.
