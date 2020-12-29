Health Minister: Increasingly More People in Bulgaria Show Willingness to Have Vaccine

The number of people who would like to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is growing in Bulgaria, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said in the morning program of the Bulgarian National TV.

He attributed this willingness to have the vaccine to the fact that there is already enough information about its effect that is available to citizens.

In his words, the first doses of the vaccine that came to our country are a symbolic delivery meant to show the strength of Europe.

The real rollout of vaccination will begin no earlier than mid-January, Prof. Angelov explained.

He assured that there would be an information campaign about vaccines. An app is being prepared that will give more information to doctors and people. It should be ready by the end of the year.

With regard to the next supplies of vaccines that are due to arrive in Bulgaria, the Health Minister explained that they are expected in early January, and there is no exact date yet, but they will reach all regional health inspectorates in the country.

As for the choice of vaccine, Angelov stressed that doctors will advise patients individually, which is the best vaccine for them.

Don't expect of me or the ministry to be distributors of vaccines. We will talk about the benefits of vaccination, it is producer companies that have to give information to citizens, he noted.

When asked for what period of time immunity is built after the vaccine is given, Prof. Angelov said there was no answer to this question yet.

Asked whether people who have already been vaccinated can donate blood plasma, the health minister said that hope lies in vaccines, not plasma.

He stressed that there is no shortage of medicines in our country and people have already begun to show reason and do not overstock with medicines.

With regard to the restrictive measures, Angelov is adamant that they have an effect, as the morbidity rate has decreased and the pressure on the health system too.

The health minister stressed that he would remember 2020 by the efforts of doctors who, despite the pressure, have not given up.

When asked if he regretted becoming a minister at such difficult time, Angelov said that his ministerial position was temporary and he would not stop being a doctor.

"The more people I can help, the more satisfaction it gives to me," he said.



