Covid-19 in Bulgaria, Case Count

In the past 24 hours there are 337 new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Single Information Portal, BNR reported.

Positive tests were 14.2 percent of the 2,369 tests made. Of these, 1,012 were PCR tests and 1,357 - antigen. By PCR, 189 positive samples were identified, and by antigen tests - 148.

87 people died and 1,475 were cured. A total of 5,511 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals, of which 504 - in intensive care units.

Most of the newly infected in Sofia – 72, followed by Varna with 28 and Shumen with 24 new cases.