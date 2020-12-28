Pandemic in Development: New Restrictions and Vaccination Campaigns in Different Countries

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection worldwide increased by more than 434,779 people in the last 24 hours and reached 79.23 million, according to World Health Organization data released today and cited by TASS and BTA.

The number of deaths of Covid-19 and related complications has increased by almost 7,400 people, reaching 1.75 million since the beginning of the pandemic.

WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed cases of infected and deceased provided by countries.

More than 47 percent, or nearly half of those newly infected in the last 24 hours, according to WHO data, fall on the Americas (208,518), followed by Europe (152,565) and Southeast Asia (29,062).

The countries with the most recorded cases of infection so far are the US (18,648,989), India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (3,050,248), France (2,507,532), Britain (2,256,009) and Italy (2,038,759). Then follow Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico - all with between 1 million and 2 million of infected.

The mandatory PCR test for entering Turkey also applies to passengers transiting through airports, the Foreign Ministry press office said, citing information from Turkish Airlines. Earlier, the Turkish airline tweeted that the measure would only affect passengers transiting via land borders.

The new restrictions take effect from 23:00 on 29 December.

All passengers over the age of 6 must present on arrival a negative PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours prior to the journey. Arrivals who do not have one are subject to mandatory 7-day quarantine and should then take a test and, if negative, will not be quarantined. Citizens who test positive will be treated according to the protocol of the Ministry of Health of Turkey in a Turkish medical institution.

Also, as of 23:00 on 29 December, Turkey suspends flights to and from the UK, Denmark and the Republic of South Africa, with exceptions only for re-entry flights.

Belgium and Luxembourg start vaccination campaigns

Since Covid-19 vaccinations began in a number of European countries yesterday, today the process has also started in Belgium and Luxembourg.

In Luxembourg, the first immunized will be the medics. In neighboring Belgium, on the other hand, these will be the inmates and employees of the nursing homes. The second phase in the country starting in March will include doctors, nurses and everyone else working on the frontline. Since May, Belgian authorities hope to be able to vaccinate both the elderly and people with chronic diseases, bTV reported.

A three-week national quarantine in Poland takes effect from today. It will last until January 17, TASS reported.

So far, partial restrictions have been in place in the country, which include mandatory masks wearing, remote learning, working from home and closing restaurants, which can only carry out home deliveries.

Now the additional measures provide for the closure of all shops, excluding those offering essential goods and pharmacies, the suspension of work in hotels and ski resorts.

Delivery of the first batch of Sinovac vaccines from China to Turkey will be delayed for up to one or two days due to an established case of coronavirus at Beijing customs, the Turkish health ministry said.

Turkey negotiated the purchase of 50 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine to the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and was expecting the first delivery of 3 million doses today.

Turkey will also buy 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and is expected to receive another 30 million doses later, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, announced that Turkey would not introduce mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. The minister specified that the vaccination program is ready and together with scientists efforts are being made to persuade the population of the need for vaccination against the coronavirus.

According to data by December 27, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Turkey since the beginning of the epidemic has reached over 2 million and 100 thousand people, and the death toll has reached 19,878.

Israel's Health Ministry today announced a new daily record in the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus with 98,916 doses administered the previous day, the Times of Israel reported. This is a week after Israel began its vaccination campaign.

The total number of vaccinations in the country amounts to 379 000. With that, Israel leads the world in per capita injections, and the health minister promises to step up the pace. Meanwhile, positive tests reached the highest rate in two months.

Israel ranks first globally in per capita vaccinations, slightly ahead of Bahrain and well ahead of other countries, according to Oxford University. The country has set a goal of reaching a vaccination rate of 150,000 people a day within a week, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he hopes to vaccinate more than 2 million Israelis by the end of January. Channel 12 News reported on Sunday night that 250 vaccination sites across the country are expected to be open by the end of the week.

On Sunday, Israel entered its third national lockdown since the start of the pandemic to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19. The lockdown was originally due to last two weeks, but officials warned that an extension of up to a month was possible.

Israel has begun vaccinating health workers, people over 60 and at-risk groups. The rest of the population has to wait, but reports have emerged of hospitals vaccinating people who are not in the aforementioned groups, including family members of hospital workers. Edelstein warned that hospitals that do not comply with the vaccination priorities list will not receive any more vaccines to administer.

Daily cases of coronavirus in Israel have risen in recent weeks, surpassing 3,000 on most days in the past week. The latest lockout rules prohibit Israelis from entering another person's home; limit movement to one kilometre from home, with exceptions such as vaccinations; shops, recreation and entertainment centers are locked; public transport limited to 50% capacity; jobs that do not involve contacts with clients face-to-face limited down to 50% capacity. Fines for violators are $155.











