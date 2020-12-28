Turkey Introduces Mandatory PCR Test for All Arrivals
As of today, Turkey is introducing a mandatory PCR test for those arriving in the country. The measure enters into force on December 28 for those arriving by plane, and from December 30 for those entering through land borders.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced that a PCR test will be required even for passengers in transit through airports in Turkey. Arriving without a test is subject to a mandatory 7-day quarantine, after which people should be tested and in case of a negative result will be released from quarantine.
