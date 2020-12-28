Russian Fishing Boat With 19 Crew Members Wrecked in Barents Sea, Two Sailors Rescued

Sailors who went missing after their fishing boat sank in the Barents Sea have died according to preliminary reports, an emergency service source told TASS Monday.

"According to the preliminary data, there are no survivors apart from two rescued sailors. The frozen vessel sank instantly during a storm, leaving practically no chance for anyone to be saved in the freezing waters," the source noted.

At 07:30, information was received that the Onega vessel had sunk in the Barents Sea near Russia’s Novaya Zemlya in the Arkhangelsk Region. The crew had 19 people. Two people were rescued. The vessel was fishing, freezing is noted to be the reason Onega sank.

A TASS source in emergency services clarified that five boats were sent to look for potential survivors. One of them saved two sailors alive, they were wearing wetsuits, there is no connection with the rest.

 

