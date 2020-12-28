Evgenia Zhivkova Declined Proposal to Be Vice President Twice

December 28, 2020, Monday
Evgenia Zhivkova, designer and granddaughter of communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, daughter of Lyudmila Zhivkova,the Chair of the Culture Committee during the socialist era, revealed to NOVA details about the lessons she learnt from politics, her mother's dreams and her grandfather's ambitions.

"They offered me to become vice president of Rumen Radev. I will not say exactly who, but they were people from the Bulgarian Socialist Party", said Zhivkova.

"I said no. I don't want to be vice president, for the simple reason that I know what awaits me in this event- at least in terms of restrictions, after all I've lived my whole life in a family of politicians. I'm not afraid of responsibilities, I just don't like restrictions," she revealed.

"Through Boyko Borisov came a proposal to join the ranks of the National Movement for Simeon II when they won the elections in 2001, but I had accepted the invitation of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and there was no way to think about such an opportunity", said Todor Zhivkov's granddaughter.


 

