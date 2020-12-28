Chief Health Inspector: Results of Vaccination Campaign Will Show How Mature Bulgarian Society Is

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has begun as expected. Because of the festive period, some hospitals have opted for the majority of immunizations to happen when more medics are at work, explained to BNR Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, according to whom we have set "the beginning of the end of this pandemic".

The doubts and rumors influence the attitudes of those who want to get vaccinated, according to Kunchev. He reminded that individual shipments of vaccines are accompanied by the summary of product characteristics and package leaflet.

Is there a risk of vaccines deficit?

The first quantities are more of a symbolic beginning. At the beginning of the new year we will talk not about 5,000 but about 50-60,000 doses, Kunchev said in the "Before All" radio show. Perhaps at first not everyone who wants to be immediately inoculated will have the chance, but within a month or two this will happen, the state's Chief Health Inspector said.

The most motivated are those working in Covid wards because they see how insidious and dangerous this virus is, he added.

According to Angel Kunchev, trust among the public is of key importance, and the result of such a campaign shows how mature the society is and how much it trusts its experts.

When will the vaccine reach the elderly?

"With the arrival of real quantities in January and the inclusion of other vaccines, we will have amounts that will allow us to roll out the campaign not only in this first phase – for health officials, but also for all types of nursing homes. There are over 400 of them, they are scattered all over the country, mobile teams will have to work", explained Angel Kunchev.

An efficient organization has been built to track both adverse reactions and product effectiveness.

Our country has a system for reporting side effects – anyone can report such a reaction. So far, of the nearly 700 immunized individuals, there are none, noted Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. In his words, we are talking about expected reactions described in the leaflet and we know that they may be manifest, although rarely.

Asked about the trend towards reduction of the number of newly registered cases of coronavirus infection, Angel Kunchev pointed out that, modelled on previous flu epidemics during the long Christmas-New Year holidays, a visit to the doctor is postponed, so "official statistics almost collapse".

We will have a complete picture of what happens at the end of a full working week after January 4. If the downward trend is confirmed, there will also be an opportunity to consider loosening the ant-epidemic measures.