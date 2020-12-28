Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Player of the Century at Globe Soccer Gala
Ronaldo, a six-time winner of the ‘Best Player of the Year’ award at the annual ceremony, lost out in the category to Bayern Munich’s Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski on this occasion, but the Portuguese star didn’t leave the event empty-handed.
He was accorded the somewhat oddly titled honor of ‘Player of the Century 2001-2020’ at the event, held in the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.
Some online commenters were quick to point out that Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s chief rival for much of his career, has won the ‘Best Player’ award only once, back in 2015. By contrast, he has won six Ballon d’Or titles.
