Doctor: Worrying that in Bulgaria Chronically Ill and The Elderly Are Put Behind in the Vaccination Plan

We are following with concern the fact that the chronically ill and the elderly are ranked further in the vaccination plan. This was stated to BNR by Dr. Stanimir Hasardjiev, chairman of the National Patient Organization.

These are the people who give the largest number of victims in the fight against Covid infection, said Stanimir Hasardzhiev on the occasion of the start of the immunization campaign against coronavirus infection. The most vulnerable groups should be covered as soon as possible, if they are not covered, there is no way to reduce mortality in the country.

"The vaccine is the only chance we have to get rid of this infection and this pandemic in general," Hasardjiev said.

Even if everyone decides to get vaccinated, even if everyone has a vaccine, it will be months before we see the real effect of all this, and the pandemic will dictate the agenda of our society next year. The responsibility of those who can be vaccinated is extremely high, Hasardjiev believes.

At the moment, according to him, there is good general information about the vaccine and its effect for healthy and young people. However, what happens if you have a disease, there are still no answers worldwide and a solution is being sought.

According to the doctor, there are many questions about vaccines and people with some chronic diseases. "Without knowing what the effects of this vaccine will be on your underlying disease it is worrying," said Hasardjiev, who said much work remains to be done to inform this category of patients.

Regarding the signing of an informed consent when administering the vaccine against Covid-19, Dr. Hasardjiev clarified that "there is nothing unusual, and now it is mandatory by law and regulations", but it’s not strictly observed.