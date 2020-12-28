Police Calls for Careful Driving Because of Fog on Hemus Motorway
Society | December 28, 2020, Monday
Due to fog, the visibility on the Hemus Motorway is limited to about 30 m in the area of the Vitinya tunnel.
The Traffic Police reminds that the reduced visibility requires driving at a lower speed, keeping a sufficient distance and avoiding sharp maneuvers.
The appeal to drivers is that they should be especially careful when passing through sections with fog and to move at a speed in accordance with the meteorological conditions.
