Bulgaria: Police Calls for Careful Driving Because of Fog on Hemus Motorway

Due to fog, the visibility on the Hemus Motorway is limited to about 30 m in the area of the Vitinya tunnel.

The Traffic Police reminds that the reduced visibility requires driving at a lower speed, keeping a sufficient distance and avoiding sharp maneuvers.

The appeal to drivers is that they should be especially careful when passing through sections with fog and to move at a speed in accordance with the meteorological conditions.

