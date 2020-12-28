Bulgaria: 2-Month-old Baby Was Cured From Covid

The youngest patient with covid so far has been cured. This happened at the General Hospital in Pazardzhik. He is a two-month-old baby who was 11 days on oxygen therapy in the intensive care unit.

Little Lubomir was admitted to hospital in a serious condition, with high fever, respiratory failure and septic shock. Doctors explained the complicated viral infection with the still undeveloped immunity.

For 20 days, the baby was isolated from his parents and they received information about him only by phone. At times he was fed through a tube. His severe condition necessitated the infusion of plasma and bioproducts combined with antibiotic therapy.

Little Lubomir is now completely cured. During his stay in the hospital, he even gained 600 grams. The two-month-old patient is already with his parents, and they expressed their gratitude for the whole team that saved their child.