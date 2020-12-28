Borovets Resort Gives Start to Ski Season in Bulgaria

The ski season kicks off in Borovets. Concessionaires planned to let winter sports fans on the slopes as early as December 19, but the unusually warm weather frustrated their plans. Meteorologists, however, promise snowfalls in the last days of the year, to the delight of skiers and snowboarders.

On the slopes in Borovets, a number of anti-epidemic measures will be in effect – tourists and skiers will have to cover their nose and mouth both indoors and outdoors. Distancing and disinfection are also mandatory.

Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova will personally check whether the measures are strictly observed at the start of the ski season.