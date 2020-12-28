Sofia Maternity Hospitals Witness Baby Boom

More than 4,600 babies have been born since the beginning of the year in the two municipal maternity hospitals in Sofia – St. Sofia and Sheinovo. The Director of Sheinovo hospital Dr. Rumen Velev told the Bulgarian National Radio that so many babies have not been born in nine years:

"We have managed to protect ourselves, very few people from the hospital staff were infected with Covid, and in quite mild form. We were able to keep all the other patients safe and sound because we couldn't stop working at the peak of infection, so all this fills us with optimism for next year. Of course, with the start of vaccinations the situation will be very different.

Nevertheless, we are still very careful and continue testing all patients who are admitted to the hospital."

The number of twins born at St. Sofia hospital is increasing. This year, a second naturally conceived set of twins was born there to a family from Sofia.