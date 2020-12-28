Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 699 People Had Vaccine Yesterday

December 28, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 699 People Had Vaccine Yesterday wiki

Health Minister Prof . Kostadin Angelov said that 699 people were inoculated against COVID-19 yesterday. He explained that the number of the vaccinated is the highest in Plovdiv, followed by Sofia, Burgas and Sofia region.

The health minister said there were no reports of any severe side effects.

"Only very slight pain at the place of a jab. This effect is good, it shows that there is a reaction of the body", explained Prof . Angelov.

According to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the restrictive measures introduced in the country were "very timely, accurate and as sparing as possible as regards freedom, rights and movement of people".

"The pressure over the intensive care units has been relieved. We are very happy that the recovered are now more than newly infected," the Prime Minister stressed.

Borissov pointed out that more and more information about vaccines is available and so the health authorities will be able to explain to people all they want to know about inoculation.

"Different vaccines will come so that GPs can tell which is best for each patient. Those that will come by then, about 70-80,000, will be administered to the people on the frontline and then to everyone else," the prime minister said further. 

"You will see that we will reach the required percentage of vaccinated. Now that they see the example of our iconic doctors, those who believe in science and medicine, people will change their mind,“ Borissov added.

 

Tags: Bulgaria, health minister, vaccination
