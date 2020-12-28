Weather in Bulgaria: Warm New Year Week

The New Year's week will be warmer than usual for the season. Weekend rainfall have stopped overnight in the west, and by noon they will stop in the east. It will be foggy in the morning in the western part of the Danube plain. The day will be cloudy but warm with afternoon temperatures between 9 and 15 degrees. Strong gusts of southerly winds are also expected today, with hurricane-force winds along the Stara Planina Mountains. Code yellow for dangerous weather is in effect almost across the country.

In the mountains it will continue to rain until the early afternoon mostly, over 1,700 m a.s.l. rain will turn into snow. Temperatures during the warmest part of the day will vary from 1 to 8 degrees, in the ski resorts of Bansko and Dobinishte up to 10-11 degrees.

The wind will remain with strong gusts till the New Year. However, temperatures will rise noticeably – thermometers in the morning and in the evening will measure between 5 and 10 degrees, in the afternoon – from 10 to 15-16 degrees. On the last day of the year, it will rain from west to east, and in the mountains of the southwest snow is expected. The end of the week will be with morning mists in the low areas and sunny day weather.