Strong Earthquake Rocks Croatia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale was registered in Croatia. The epicenter is 49 km from Zagreb and 13 km from Sisak, the European Seismological Center reported.
The depth of the quake is 10 km. The quake was registered at 5:28 a.m.
