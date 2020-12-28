COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Four Times More Recovered Then Infected, Positive Tests Below 12 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 2,810 PCR tests carried out, data from the Single Information Portal show. In percentage, 11.8% of those tested were infected.

In total, the number of tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,130,629.

Currently, the number of active cases is 79,544, in the last day 1266 patients have been cured. With this, their total number since the beginning of the pandemic reached 111,008.

5,571 patients remain in hospital, including 523 in intensive care wards.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 41 casualties of the Covid-19. The number since the beginning of the pandemic is 7,164.

The total confirmed cases in Bulgaria are 197,716.

The distribution by district by current address the newly infected persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 14, Varna - 18; Veliko Tarnovo - 6; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 8; Dobrich - 1; Kyustendil - 15; Lovech - 9; Montana - 15; Pazardzhik - 5; Pernik - 10; Pleven - 23; Plovdiv - 27; Razgrad - 4; Ruse - 17; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 11; Sofia region - 13; Sofia (city) - 109; Stara Zagora - 4; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 3; Yambol - 1.