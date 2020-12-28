COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Four Times More Recovered Than Infected, Positive Tests Below 12 Percent
In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 2,810 PCR tests carried out, data from the Single Information Portal show. In percentage, 11.8% of those tested were infected.
In total, the number of tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,130,629.
Currently, the number of active cases is 79,544, in the last day 1266 patients have been cured. With this, their total number since the beginning of the pandemic reached 111,008.
In total, the number of tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,130,629.
Currently, the number of active cases is 79,544, in the last day 1,266 patients have been cured. With this, their total number since the beginning of the pandemic reached 111,008.
5,571 patients remain in hospital, including 523 in intensive care wards.
In the last 24 hours, there have been 41 casualties of the Covid-19. The number since the beginning of the pandemic is 7,164.
The total confirmed cases in Bulgaria are 197,716.
The distribution by district by current address the newly infected persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 14, Varna - 18; Veliko Tarnovo - 6; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 8; Dobrich - 1; Kyustendil - 15; Lovech - 9; Montana - 15; Pazardzhik - 5; Pernik - 10; Pleven - 23; Plovdiv - 27; Razgrad - 4; Ruse - 17; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 11; Sofia region - 13; Sofia (city) - 109; Stara Zagora - 4; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 3; Yambol - 1.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pandemic in Development: New Restrictions and Vaccination Campaigns in Different Countries
- » Doctor: Worrying that in Bulgaria Chronically Ill and The Elderly Are Put Behind in the Vaccination Plan
- » Putin Will Have Russian Covid-19 Vaccine
- » Bulgaria: 2-Month-old Baby Was Cured From Covid
- » Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 699 People Had Vaccine Yesterday
- » Europe Starts Historic Vaccination in A Bid to Overcome The Pandemic Behind