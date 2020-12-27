The Bulgarian Christmas Has Raised Nearly BGN 1.4 Million So Far

The donations for the eighteenth edition of the charity event reached over BGN 1,357,000 after the end of the traditional charity concert, which was broadcast on BNT and BNR on the festive Christmas Eve, announced the press center of the Bulgarian Presidency.

Since the start of the campaign, which was announced by President Rumen Radev in early December 235,000 donation SMS to 1117 and voice calls to 0900 1117 have been sent.

So far, the initiative's donation bank account has received over BGN 1,078,000, and BGN 44,000 have been donated through the ePay.bg system.

To help children with chronic diseases, "Bulgarian Christmas" aims to provide modern high-tech equipment for children's clinics and wards throughout the country. The funds raised will support children for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

The eighteenth edition of the charity initiative will last until the end of November 2021.

Applications for support of children are accepted throughout the year, and for support of medical institutions - until the end of January. Those wishing to donate funds for the initiative can also do so throughout the year via sms on 1117, bank transfer, through the site www.bgkoleda.bg and the ePay.bg system.