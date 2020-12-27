LIVE: Vaccination in Bulgaria Officially Starts, Health Minister Is the First Vaccinated
pixabay.com
The Minister of Health will be the first to be vaccinated
Officially! Start of vaccination in Bulgaria! Exactly at 10 o'clock - simultaneously in three cities (Sofia, Plovdiv and Burgas) and a number of hospitals the vaccination against COVID-19 started!
