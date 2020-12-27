COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 469 Active Cases, 5545 Hospitalized

469 are the new cases according to the Unified Information Portal. 2,973 tests were performed, of which 1,759 PCR and 1,214 antigenic. Of these, 15.77% are positive - 316 PCR and 153 antigenic.

There are 95 new cases in the capital, 56 in Plovdiv and 47 in Varna. There are no new cases in Kardzhali district, and in 12 other districts there are less than 10 cases.

The prevailing trend of decreasing the number of active cases continues, when the number of cured exceeds that of the newly infected. For the past 24 hours, 876 people have been cured, and 80,519 remain active. 5,545 have been hospitalized, of which 523 are in intensive care units. 50 people have died, bringing the total number to 7,123.

