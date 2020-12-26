COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 257 New Cases, 80978 Active Cases

257 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. Tests performed for 2072. This makes 12.4% positive.

For the last day the cured are 1186.

The active cases are currently 80,976. There are 5,580 patients in hospital, and 512 are in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people registered with the coronavirus has been 196915. 108,866 people have been cured and 7,073 have died.