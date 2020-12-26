COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 257 New Cases, 80978 Active Cases
257 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. Tests performed for 2072. This makes 12.4% positive.
For the last day the cured are 1186.
The active cases are currently 80,976. There are 5,580 patients in hospital, and 512 are in intensive care units.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people registered with the coronavirus has been 196915. 108,866 people have been cured and 7,073 have died.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Vaccination Campaign in Bulgaria Starts on Sunday, 27 December
- » Bulgaria: Covid-19 Case Count by 25 December
- » Bulgarian Prof. Ivo Petrov: Ivermectin Plays The Role of A Live Vaccine
- » Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Coronavirus Backs Down, We Are Getting Stronger
- » COVID-19 Case Count in Bulgaria: More Infected vs Recovered in 24 Hours
- » Bulgarian Hospital Workers Association Asks for Urgent Meeting with National Health Insurance Fund Management