Serbian President: Balkan Stream Pipe in Serbia Filled with Gas

The Balkan Stream pipeline in Serbia (continuation of "Turkish Stream") is filled with gas and it will be officially put in operation on December 30. This was reported today to journalists by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, quoted by TASS news agency.

"The test gas flow went through the pipeline. We didn't make much noise about that, but on December 30, everything will start as promised," Vučić said.

"Before the very end of the year we will organize a small party to mark this day," the Serbian president added, according to BTA.

The section passing through the territory of Serbia is a continuation of one of the two pipes of the Turkish Stream set in operation on 8 January 2020, via which Russian gas is delivered to Turkey, and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary.

The length of the section is 403 km and the projected power - 13.9 billion cubic meters of gas per year, TASS notes.