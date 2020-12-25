Israel May Become First Country to Overcome Covid-19 Pandemic

Israel could become the first country to emerge from the crown-virus pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"I want to tell you that the combination of the wonderful vaccine campaign, on the one hand, and a short and quick lockdown on the other, allows us to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

His comments come days after Israel began mass vaccination against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said the country may impose a new lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus.



