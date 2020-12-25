Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Temperatures for Christmas
iStock
Christmas weather remains warm for the season, will alternating clouds and sunny spells.
The clouds will be broken - mostly medium and high. In the second half of the day clouds will be getting denser starting from the west and low cloudiness will form.
Winds will be weak to moderate, oriented from the south and southwest.
Maximum temperatures are within the range of 12-17 degrees, the lows are between 1 and 6 degrees.
