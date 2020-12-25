Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Temperatures for Christmas

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 25, 2020, Friday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Temperatures for Christmas iStock

Christmas weather remains warm for the season, will alternating clouds and sunny spells.

The clouds will be broken - mostly medium and high. In the second half of the day clouds will be getting denser starting from the west and low cloudiness will form.

Winds will be weak to moderate, oriented from the south and southwest.

Maximum temperatures are within the range of 12-17 degrees, the lows are between 1 and 6 degrees.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria