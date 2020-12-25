Bulgaria: Covid-19 Case Count by 25 December

In the past 24 hours, 772 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded after 3,669 tests - 627 PCR and 145 antigen. The ratio between made and positive tests is 21%.

The battle with the disease lost 45 people, and the recovered were 1215.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 7,023 deaths and 107,680 have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in Bulgaria is 196 658, of which 8671 are medics.

Statistics of the day by districts: Blagoevgrad - 23 new cases, Burgas - 57, Varna - 72, Veliko Tarnovo - 5, Vidin - 8, Vratsa - 28, Dobrich - 33, Kardzhali - 13, Kyustendil - 17, Lovech - 22, Montana - 4, Pazardzhik - 28, Pernik - 4, Pleven - 46, Plovdiv - 50, Razgrad - 6, Ruse - 34, Silistra - 17, Sliven - 31, Smolyan - 3, Sofia-grad - 139, Sofia-oblast - 29, Stara Zagora - 9, Targovishte - 14, Haskovo - 35, Shumen - 18 , Yambol - 27.

By 25 December, 5,671 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals across the country. Of these, 521 were placed in intensive care wards.

There are 81,955 active cases, data from the national information portal show.



