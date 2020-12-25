President and Prime Minister Send Christmas Wishes to All Bulgarians

In the early hours of 25 December, President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov sent their Chrismas greeting to the Bulgarian people. Both posted them on their Facebook pages.

This is the greeting of the President

Merry Christmas!

May the light of today’s holiday bring sound health, warmth, hope and faith to every Bulgarian family.

Let us be united in our efforts to preserve spirituality destined to lead our people ahead and build our future.

This is the greeting of the Prime minister

Merry and happy Christmas for all!

Today is one of the biggest Christian holidays, always filled with hope for better and brighter days.

These are the moments we share with family, meeting friends, rejoicing at children's smiles. This year is unusual. We have now learnt to appreciate the opportunity to see our loved ones and friends healthy. There are many things that until recently we took for granted, and today we see how significant they are. To be able to share the holiday with our loved ones will be the dearest gift. After such a difficult year, we realize what the most essential things are. It's time to be compassionate and humble, to be good and more human. Be alive and well – that's really the most important thing. With God's help and work, we will come out of this pandemic and overcome the crisis.