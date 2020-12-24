BREXIT: UK and EU Reach Trade Deal After Months of Arguments

The United Kingdom and European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of fraught negotiations, the British government said in a statement Thursday. The breakthrough averts a much-feared "no-deal" scenario that would have sparked economic chaos and risked major disruption to the flow of goods and medicines.

"Deal is done," read a statement from Downing Street. "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal."

Talks had been deadlocked for months after the two sides were unable to reach agreement in areas such as fishing quotas, how the UK would use state aid to support British businesses post-Brexit, and legal oversight of any deal struck.

It is unlikely that the deal will be formally ratified before the Brexit transition ends, given that it still needs to go through a series of legal hoops.

EU leaders, the European parliament, and the UK government will all need to now approve the agreement on their own.