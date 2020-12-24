Bulgaria Like the Rest of EU Will Launch the Immunization Campaign on December 27

The first 10,000 vaccines developed by Pfizer/Biontech will arrive on December 26 in Bulgaria.

On the next day the immunization will begin and the first vaccinated will be medics working on the front line in the fight against COVID 19. This became clear at the briefing of the National Operations Headquarters.

All countries in the European Union will launch the immunization campaign on December 27 at the same time.

"By the end of January, we expect to have 100,000 doses, which will be enough for 50,000 people," said Bogdan Kirilov, director of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency.

The first vaccinated will be the medics on the first line, at least that is the organization in the Military Medical Academy, explained Prof. Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. "Doctors, nurses and orderlies are included in the lists. The clinics that do not work on the front line are waiting for now," he said, according to the MMA vaccination procedure.

Product information on the characteristics of the vaccine has already been published on the website of the Ministry of Health and the Executive Agency for Medicines.

The Moderna vaccine will be discussed by the European Medicines Agency on January 6th. If it receives a clearance, there will be additional supplies from it as well.

Other pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines, Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson, expect to receive a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency in February or March. The information about their production capacity and possibility for deliveries indicates that there may be some of them in Bulgaria in the middle of the year.

Everyone vaccinated in both phases - the interval is 21 days, will receive a certificate that they are immunized. The document will be able to be used when traveling for other purposes, explained Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. "We are developing such a certificate, which is close in format to the European passport, although it has not yet been approved. When this happens, we will quickly harmonize it with the European one and then ours will serve all countries in the European Union," Kunchev added.

Immunization module has already been developed for the vaccination process. It will include information from all those who administer vaccines - hospitals, and later general practitioners, RHI teams. "They will send the data on the vaccinations every 24 hours, and after the second immunization, the document confirming the immunization will be issued," he explained.