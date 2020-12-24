Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Coronavirus Backs Down, We Are Getting Stronger

"We are getting stronger and better informed. We stand confidently and victoriously against COVID-19. Vaccines are coming, with them we will be able to turn perhaps some of the darkest pages in our modern history. The disease gives way thanks to the efforts of all those who from the beginning are struggling side by side in medical institutions, ambulance services and everywhere across the country. Only together and with perseverance will we be able to win the war against COVID-19," said Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the beginning of the regular briefing on the current situation with COVID-19 in Bulgaria.

1,615 new cases of COVID-19 infected in the last 24 hours with 6,945 tests performed, the minister said. Thus, the total number of positive cases in the country since the beginning of the epidemic reached 195 886. Of these, the active cases were 82,443.

For the first time this night, antigen tests were also included in the statistical reports. Of the 6,945 tests made, 1,703 were antigen ones. The percentage of positive PCR tests is 26%, and of rapid antigen tests - 14%, Prof. Angelov added.

There is a trend towards a decrease in bed occupancy in COVID wards in the country. 42% of beds for patients without complications are occupied. The most busy hospitals are in Burgas - 62%, in Varna - 60%, 56% in Ruse, 64% in Yambol. 41% of intensive care beds are occupied, with the highest percentage in Sofia-city. "We qualify this as an extremely good trend," the minister noted.

He also said that a strategy for the mental health protection of Bulgarian citizens has already been developed.

"Certainly the anxieties are growing and getting more and more. Some disorders are on the rise. The medical care, except for the physical and mental health of people, is extremely important to us", said Prof. Angelov.

"Although slowly and hesitantly, we continue to move downwards as regards morbidity. This is what we were striving for as an effect of the measures," noted the Chief Health Inspector, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. Currently, we rank 17th in Europe and 4th on the Balkan Peninsula. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing, same as the number of deceased. By this indicator, our country ranks 3rd in Europe and first in the Balkans.

Bulgaria is preparing for the start of vaccination against coronavirus. The vaccines are expected to arrive at my house on the evening of December 25 or 26 in the morning. On December 27, he will be the first vaccinated in our country. Days ago, the health minister declared his readiness to be the first to be vaccinated, saying he believed in vaccines.

At the Military Medical Academy, emblematic figures will be vaccinated against COVID-19 first, said head of the National Operational Headquarters , Gen. Major General Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. In his words, they will set an example and "infect" their colleagues.

He explained that frontline medics will be vaccinated with priority, and then those who work in other clinics.