Dozens of Bulgarians Arrive from UK Today, Others Still Stranded on Britain’s Borders

Today, dozens of Bulgarians who were stranded on Britain's borders are coming back home. Since midnight Bulgaria has opened its sky to the planes coming from the UK.

Those arriving in Bulgaria will be tested for coronavirus with a rapid antigen test already at the airport. If the test is negative, they will be quarantined for 10 days. For those tested positive, the quarantine will be 14 days.

Meanwhile, head of our consular service in London Nikolay Vanchev visited Menston Airport in Kent, where some of the Bulgarian truck drivers are waiting. The airport runway is currently turned into a huge parking lot almost 5 kilometers long, where travelers can stay until they are tested for COVID-19.

Bulgarian consul had a chance to talk to our compatriots there, and brought food and water to them. They said they had not yet been tested. An official from the press office of the British Transport Ministry assured Vanchev that testing on the parking lot continues at night, the task is assigned to 80 employees who work simultaneously.

The tests are made free of charge. As of yesterday, there are 220 chemical toilets in the airport.

Our compatriots are still stranded in the UK because of restrictive measures taken to contain the spread of the new strain of COVID-19.