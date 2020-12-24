Gen. Mutafchiiski Send Moving Message to Bulgarian Medics

Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, Head of the National Operational Headquarters and Director of the Military Medical Academy has sent a touching Christmas message to the medical professionals on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus in Bulgaria, Bulgaria OnAir reports.

On his Facebook page the General thanked all of his colleagues who have been tirelessly working throughout the year. He also quoted the words of patients thankful for the medics’ smiles hidden under masks and protective suits.

Gen. Mutafchiiski wished good health to his colleagues and their families and said he was very proud of them.