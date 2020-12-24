COVID-19 Case Count in Bulgaria: More Infected vs Recovered in 24 Hours

Within the last 24 hours, 1615 the new cases of COVID-19 infected have been registered, show the data of the Single Information Portal. A novelty in reporting the infected is the inclusion of rapid antigen tests in the statistics.

Of the 6,945 tests taken in the past 24 hours, 5,242 were using the PCR method and 1,372 of them were positive. There were also 1,703 rapid antigen tests, of which 243 people tested positive. Thus, of the total number of patients tested, 1,615 were proven infected, representing 23.25% of the tested.

The highest number of infected are registered in Sofia – 311, followed by Plovdiv with 164 and Varna with 151.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is now 195,886. The active cases are 82,443.

In the last 24 hours, 1,375 people have recovered. The total number of cured is 106,465. 5,714 people were hospitalized, with 533 in intensive care wards.

In the last 24 hours people have died of coronavirus in Bulgaria, The total number of people who lost their battle with the deadly virus is now 6,978.