Bulgarian Hospital Workers Association Asks for Urgent Meeting with National Health Insurance Fund Management

Hospital workers insist on a meeting with the management of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) after they said they did not know how much it costs to treat patients with COVID-19 infection. Earlier today, NHIF Governor Prof. Dr. Petko Salchev said that the management of the NHIF has no information on how much it costs to treat a patient with COVID infection.

In response to the question and the willingness to discuss the issue of the cost of the clinical pathway again, if it proves insufficient, the Bulgarian Hospital Workers Association (BHWA) invites the management of the Fund to provide an analysis of the clinical pathway cost and the real costs and together to find a solution to a problem that already has itis impact on health system.

The cost of treatment is different for each patient, but in a large part of cases it dramatically exceeds the cost of the clinical pathway. The difference starts at 50% above the clinical pathway cost, and very often exceeds 100%. This is also why weeks ago the BHWA announced that it would create financial difficulties for a number of hospitals.

They said that they would send a formal letter to Prof. Dr. Petko Salchev, in which they declare readiness to start a new dialogue, providing the NHIF with all the information at their disposal, as well as concrete proposals for solutions.