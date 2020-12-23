Hydrogen Peroxide or Oxygen Water – Safe and Effective Disinfectant for Your Home and Office

If not anything else, in recent months we have at least learned different ways of disinfection - for the hands, different surfaces, the entire home. In addition to being efficient, it is understandable that we want them to be as harmless as possible.

And that certainly doesn't apply to much of the disinfectants we can find on the market. So we turn our backs on strong and toxic chemicals and look at a well-known classic – hydrogen peroxide also known in Bulgaria as “oxygen water”.

Hydrogen peroxide is mainly used to wash wounds and disinfect affected skin areas. But if we know how, it can be successfully applied as a means of killing viruses and bacteria on different surfaces. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, oxygen water is a safe and efficient disinfectant to use in the household. It disinfects efficiently, destroying a large part of germ cells and thus disabling a wide range of microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores).

All we need is a3% hydrogen peroxide solution. It can neutralize rhinovirus, which causes cold, within eight minutes. Research has shown it is a more effective disinfectant than some ammonium compounds, which are found in many household cleaning products.

Oxygen water is suitable for disinfection of various surfaces in your home and office, it is effective on metal, glass and plastic. However, specialists recommend to clean the place with soap and water first.

Once we've applied the hydrogen peroxide with a spray, we have to let it work for at least a minute to have an effect. It is also good to test it in advance on surfaces such as countertops and marble, because light acidity can cause discoloration.

It is for this reason that oxygen water is not suitable for use on wood, Business Insider India reports.

It is also important to know that hydrogen peroxide is safe being used alone and should not be mixed with bleach and vinegar because in such chemical reaction harmful acids are produced.

Moreover, it is not good to use the substance in a higher than 3% concentration. We also need to keep it away from sunlight so it doesn't lose its properties.



