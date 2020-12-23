Bulgaria: Big Cryptocurrency Factory Busted in Mechkarevo Village Near Sliven
A big cryptocurrency (bitcoin) factory has been disclosed in the village of Mechkarevo, Sliven region. The news was reported at a briefing of the regional prosecutor’s office.
After neighbors blew the whistle on excessive power consumption in a local woodworking shop the authorities found 16 computer configurations on the premises. They were connected by a cable to a nearby pole on which there was a nonfunctional power meter of EVN. Apparently no one has read it. The original owners gave the property for rent and had no idea what is going on there.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Plovdiv Police Arrests Four Drug Traffickers, Seize 115 kg of Ecstasy
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Seize over 58 kg of Pure Cocaine in Varna Port
- » FB Messenger, Instagram and Twitter Down in Sync
- » Tirana: Protesters Clash with Police over Shooting of 25-Year-Old
- » Crime Incident in Varna: Main Lead Is Murder and Subsequent Suicide
- » Young Man Dead after Crashing into a Roadside House