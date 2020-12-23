Bulgaria: Big Cryptocurrency Factory Busted in Mechkarevo Village Near Sliven

Bulgaria: Big Cryptocurrency Factory Busted in Mechkarevo Village Near Sliven

 

A big cryptocurrency (bitcoin) factory has been disclosed in the village of Mechkarevo, Sliven region. The news was reported at a briefing of the regional prosecutor’s office.

After neighbors blew the whistle on excessive power consumption in a local woodworking shop the authorities found 16 computer configurations on the premises. They were connected by a cable to a nearby pole on which there was a nonfunctional power meter of EVN. Apparently no one has read it. The original owners gave the property for rent and had no idea what is going on there.

 

 

