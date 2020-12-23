Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: Together We Shall Overcome Challenges

December 23, 2020
"Together with my colleagues from the Council of Europe we thank all medical professionals of Europe for the immense efforts they are making to save people’s lives and health. We wish to all Europeans a Merry Christmas and better New Year,” Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook.

"The outgoing year has been very hard for all of us, but together we shall overcome the challenges. We have to show utmost solidarity, stay as united as possible to cope with this exceptional pandemic,” the Premier’s message reads.

 

 

 

 

