PM of India Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurated World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated world’s largest and first of its kind Renewable Energy Park on 15 December 2020 in Khavda, Gujarat. The Renewable Energy Park in Kutch will be spread over 72,600 hectares of waste land. The park will have the capacity to generate about 30,000 MW of electricity from both the solar as well as wind energy.

This Renewable Energy Park will have an investment of about 1.5 trillion Indian rupees (16.668 billion EURO). This project will greatly benefit both farmers and industries. It will also help the country in meeting the target of reducing the electricity bill of the common man. It will reduce pollution and benefit the environment.



The electricity that will be generated from this renewable energy park will help prevent emission of 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year and from the point of environment it will be equivalent to planting about 90 million trees. This energy park will also make a huge contribution in reducing per capita carbon dioxide emission in India. It will also provide new employment opportunities to about 100,000 people.