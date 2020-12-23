Pope's Christmas Message to Be Live-Streamed from Inside Vatican

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy.

In addition to the Christmas “to the city and world message”, five addresses that were to have been delivered from a window of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6 also will be moved indoors. The restrictions mean people will not be able to go to St. Peter's Square. Papal events will be live-streamed and broadcast on television.

Italians will be placed under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Non-essential shops will be closed between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan. 3 and Jan. 5-6. On these days, people will be allowed to travel only for work, health or emergency reasons.

The Pope's Christmas Eve Mass will start at 7:30 p.m., two hours earlier than usual, to allow the limited number of people who can attend to be home by a 10 p.m. Italian curfew. As a second wave of the pandemic hit Italy, his weekly general audiences were moved back indoors and held virtually without public participation following several months with a limited number of members of the public.