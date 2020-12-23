Bulgaria Resumes Flights From UK and Northern Ireland

At 12 pm today Bulgaria resumed flights from the UK and Northern Ireland, which were cancelled due to the new strain of Covid-19. Passengers arriving from the UK will have to make antigen tests and will be put under a 10-day quarantine. From January 1, a negative PCR test will be required performed 72 hours before the arrival in Bulgaria.

The decision was taken at a working meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov and Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rossen Zheliazkov, the government press service reported.

Prime Minister Borissov ordered the ministers in charge to issue the necessary orders so that today all Bulgarian citizens can return to their homeland. "In this case, the price is irrelevant having in mind the tension, fear and waiting at the borders of our compatriots. So – just work, the government Airbus is available if needed, it is ready to fly if necessary, as it was during the first wave of the coronavirus", Borissov said.

In the course of the working meeting, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov informed that ensuring security of all Bulgarian citizens in view of the new coronavirus strain in the UK is in line with the yesterday’s EU recommendations. In this context, an antigen test is introduced upon arrival from the United Kingdom to the territory of Bulgaria, which carries the same weight as the PCR test. "After the New Year we introduce the requirement for a PCR test, as the EU authorities recommend.

The PCR test will have to be carried out 72 hours before arrival on the territory of Bulgaria", said Minister Angelov. The airports in Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and Varna are equipped and prepared to take care of it.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva stated that Bulgarian embassy in the UK is providing full assistance to our compatriots, and the situation center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs monitors the operational state of affairs.