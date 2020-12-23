Bulgaria: Water in Lyubimets Already Safe for Drinking

The tap water in Lyubimets is now safe for drinking and cooking show the new tests made yesterday. The indicators are good and arsenic concentration, for which water use was limited, is already within normal.

Arsenic in the new water samples is under 5 micrograms, and therefore today the ban on the use of drinking water will be lifted, announced regional governor Stefka Zdravkova. An investigation is underway into the case: "Checks are being carried out, this has never happened in this area of the region before," she added.

Since yesterday, Lyubimets residents used water delivered by water tank vehicles and mineral water because of higher than normal arsenic levels. The samples taken, showed that at a normal rate of 10 milligrams of arsenic per liter, the values were close to 12 milligrams per liter.

The fact that the water is not safe for drinking and cooking was known to The Water Supply and Sewerage authorities, which carried out the tests a month ago, but they were waiting for further samples and confirmation of the results, so only yesterday the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) of Haskovo banned tap water for drinking.

“A month ago we took water samples and it seemed to us that there was a higher than usual arsenic concentration, so we notified the RHI, then we took additional samples that turned out to be normal, they recommended more frequent monitoring to see if this was persistent, then we gave samples to another laboratory because it could be a mistake, I hope the latest samples will show that everything is fine,” Todor Markov, manager of Water Supply and Sewerage company in Haskovo told "Before All" radio show.

In Haskovo, water crisis caused by increased uranium content lasted 4 years.

"In four key places in town there are water tanks, from where citizens can get clean water. Social care institutions are provided with mineral water. Currently, neither kindergartens nor schools are working", pointed out Deputy Mayor of Lyubimets Ilia Iliev:

"We have warned people not to use tap water for cooking and drinking. We provided water for cooking for social care institutions."

Mothers of young children are worried and expect the problem to be resolved soon.

The results of the recently taken additional samples are expected within days. The municipality is urging people not to panic.

The water in Lyubimets will be allowed for drinking and cooking, announced in the meantime the regional governor of Haskovo Dr. Stefka Zdravkova.