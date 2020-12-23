UK Shuts Borders: Hundreds Stranded at Dover, Bulgarians among Them

The city of Dover witnessed mounting tensions and live chain on Tuesday as hundreds of people were stranded there. Among them there were many Bulgarians, including eight babies. All of them came to Dover on Sunday night, after the borders were shut because of the new coronavirus strain spreading across the UK.

So, from Sunday they cannot get to continental Europe and go to Bulgaria. Tonight, it was expected that people tested negative for coronavirus will be able to board ferries. However, the Bulgarian consular services in the UK have no information as to whether this happened.

"The latest information I have is from midnight local time. No one had crossed into French territory at the time," explained the head of the consular office in London, Nikolay Vanchev.

He explained that late last night he received a copy of the order to lift the travel ban from the French authorities. This is done in for travelers who can present a negative coronavirus test certificate.

"Testing laboratories are available in Dover and in the neighboring town. People have no restrictions on moving around. The essential expectation is that, given the large number of passengers of different nationalities, the British side will organize mass testing", explained Vanchev. "There was a family with 8-month baby. The baby looked OK. I think they again slept in their car this night, but I underscore that this is not necessary. They can also find a room for rent," Vanchev added.