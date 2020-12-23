Bulgaria: Calculation of Heating Bills on Annual Basis Took too Much Time

Bulgaria: Calculation of Heating Bills on Annual Basis Took too Much Time

The method chosen for calculating heating bills is one of the reasons for the higher prices, Anton Ivanov from the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum told the Bulgarian National Radio.

He explained that this method is based on the principle of projection consumption data, measured values and the way of heating distribution.

In his words, although some people have received higher bills, after the alignment at the end of the year it should be regulated.

According to him, the calculating of heating bills on an annual basis has lasted too long, which is why there is discontent among customers.

Ivanov pointed out that since companies already set a significant part of the price parameters on a monthly basis, household consumers' bills should also be calculated on a monthly basis.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has brought to heating companies’ notice the belated bills, urged them to communicate more understandably with their customers. However, this does not mean that the heating bills should not be paid, stressed the expert, according to whom the trends are for a smooth increase in prices.

 

 

 


 

