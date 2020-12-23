Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Warm

During the night cloudiness will be variable, more significant over the eastern regions. No rainfalls are expected.

There will be light to moderate winds from the southwest and temperatures will rise. The lows tomorrow morning will stand at 3 to 8 degrees.

During the day it will be warm for the season, with temperatures varying from 10 to 15 degrees, as in northern Bulgaria they will be higher.

Light to moderate winds from the southwest and south. Cloudiness will be variable, medium and high to the east. No rainfall.

On Christmas day, December 25, weather will remain significantly warmer than usual for December, with minimum temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees and maximum of 10 to 15. The clouds will get denser and in the afternoon the sky will be overcast.

Till dusk it will remain almost without rainfalls, and at the end of the day it will rain in the northwest. Friday night rains will spread over part of western and northern Bulgaria.