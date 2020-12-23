COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 1799 New Cases and 2424 Cured

The detected new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 1799 for the last 24 hours in 6233 PCR tests. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The number of those cured for another day is higher than that of the newly diagnosed cases - 2424.

In today's statistics there is no data on the number of performed rapid antigen tests, which are expected to be reported in the future in the Unified Information Portal. Yesterday, with an order issued by the Minister of Health, they were added as a laboratory criterion in the definition of a case of coronavirus infection.

In the past 24 hours, 114 people lost the battle with COVID-19. There are 6123 patients in hospitals, 526 of them - in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 194,271 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. There are currently 82,302 active. A total of 6,879 people have died and 105,090 have been cured.