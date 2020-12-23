Prof. Serbezova: To Say There's no Problem with Medicines in Bulgaria is Cynical

Society » HEALTH | December 23, 2020, Wednesday
There is a problem with medicines like Clexan and Fraxiparin for example.

There are objective reasons for their absence, but this must be discussed. Neglecting the problem will not solve it.

This was stated in an interview by Prof. Asena Serbezova - Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union.

Indeed, there is an increased consumption of these products because they enter the therapeutic treatment. There are objective reasons for their absence.

Every country has a plan about medicine supplies. But pharmaceutical companies can be called for discussion.

The Medicines Agency could have been tougher in the negotiations. There was a way to predict that these drugs would start to run out as soon as the first treatment protocols began to appear on social networks.

Despite this government authorities assured that there is no shortage of medicines.

"I can't explain why they don't want to talk about this issue. Some colleagues from hospitals call and say that there is a lack of medicines. The Minister of Health said that there was no such problem. He could say that there are objective reasons for addressing the pharmaceutical companies ...I will not make sense of his words, but to say that there is no problem with drugs is very cynical" concluded Prof. Serbezova.

